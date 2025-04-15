Left Menu

Revolutionizing Logistics: Daakia.com's AI-Driven Courier Platform Launched

Daakia.com, an AI-based courier booking platform, was launched on April 14, 2025, to transform India's logistics ecosystem. With plans to onboard six lakh channel partners, it aims to provide reliable parcel delivery services across India. Partnering with India Post and private logistics companies, it offers various delivery options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 15-04-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 11:09 IST
Revolutionizing Logistics: Daakia.com's AI-Driven Courier Platform Launched
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Daakia.com, an innovative AI-powered courier booking platform, was officially launched on April 14, 2025. The event was graced by Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan and Mobisafar Services' MD & CEO, Abhishek Kumar Pandey. The platform aims to revolutionize India's logistics ecosystem, making parcel booking and delivery services accessible nationwide.

In a strategic expansion plan, Daakia.com seeks to connect with every pin code across India within six months. The company leverages the infrastructure and trusted capabilities of India Post while collaborating with leading private logistics companies like Ecom Express, Xpressbees, and Delhivery. This initiative provides customers with diverse delivery options in terms of speed, cost, and geographic reach.

The platform also offers local retailers and shopkeepers the opportunity to become channel partners, providing courier services with no additional investment. This model benefits micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), enabling them to conveniently book shipments. With competitive rates and a user-friendly interface, Daakia.com is set to democratize and reshape the logistics landscape in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025