Revolutionizing Logistics: Daakia.com's AI-Driven Courier Platform Launched

Daakia.com, an innovative AI-powered courier booking platform, was officially launched on April 14, 2025. The event was graced by Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan and Mobisafar Services' MD & CEO, Abhishek Kumar Pandey. The platform aims to revolutionize India's logistics ecosystem, making parcel booking and delivery services accessible nationwide.

In a strategic expansion plan, Daakia.com seeks to connect with every pin code across India within six months. The company leverages the infrastructure and trusted capabilities of India Post while collaborating with leading private logistics companies like Ecom Express, Xpressbees, and Delhivery. This initiative provides customers with diverse delivery options in terms of speed, cost, and geographic reach.

The platform also offers local retailers and shopkeepers the opportunity to become channel partners, providing courier services with no additional investment. This model benefits micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), enabling them to conveniently book shipments. With competitive rates and a user-friendly interface, Daakia.com is set to democratize and reshape the logistics landscape in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)