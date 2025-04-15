Vir Das Criticizes Air India for Wheelchair Service Failures

Comedian and actor Vir Das has launched a scathing critique of Air India following a disappointing experience with their services. According to Das, who shared his grievances in a lengthy post on social media platform X, the airline failed to provide a pre-booked wheelchair for his wife, Shivani Mathur, who is recuperating from a fractured foot.

Das revealed that he paid Rs 50,000 each for two seats on a flight from Mumbai to Delhi, yet encountered numerous problems. Not only was the flight delayed by two hours, but upon arrival in Delhi, his wife was forced to exit the plane using a stepladder due to the lack of assistance, despite prior arrangements made through Air India's Pranaam service.

Following Das's vocal criticism, Air India's official account responded, requesting more details to prioritize the issue. Despite the airline's initial response, Das ended his post saying that he had to personally procure a wheelchair at the terminal, marking the continuation of unsatisfactory service during the entire journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)