IndiGo Flights Soar: Terminal Shift Boosts Traffic

IndiGo has shifted over 125 daily flights from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1, increasing departures from T1 to over 200 per day. This move has grown passenger numbers from 15,000 to 40,000 and flight operations to over 200. Terminal 2 was shut for maintenance, with 26 aircraft relocated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:39 IST
IndiGo, the major airline, has successfully transferred more than 125 daily flights from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 at the airport, increasing daily departures from T1 to over 200. This move follows the temporary closure of Terminal 2 for essential maintenance work.

In a statement released this Tuesday, IndiGo highlighted that their passenger traffic has consolidated at Terminal 1, with the number of passengers rising from 15,000 to 40,000. The airline has also significantly increased its number of flight operations—from over 75 to more than 200 flights per day.

IndiGo's CEO Pieter Elbers expressed his gratitude to passengers for their understanding and flexibility during this transition. Previously, only IndiGo and Akasa Air utilized Terminal 2, which is shut down temporarily, requiring a seamless transfer of 26 night-halt aircraft to Terminal 1.

