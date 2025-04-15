Inflation Eases to Nearly Six-Year Low in March: Implications for RBI's Rate Policy

In March, retail inflation dropped to 3.34%, marking a nearly six-year low due to plummeting prices of vegetables, eggs, and protein-rich foods. This decline sparks optimism for further rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as current inflation remains below the median target of 4%.

Data from the National Statistics Office (NSO) reveals that March saw record lows in food inflation, reduced to 2.69%. Wholesale inflation also dipped, falling to 2.05%. Economists see this trend as indicative of a potential for the RBI to continue easing monetary policy to stimulate economic growth.

Despite easing food and retail inflation, inflationary pressures on household essentials persist, affecting consumption expenditure. Experts emphasize the importance of commercial banks transmitting rate cut benefits to boost domestic growth, especially in the housing market, while remaining wary of external economic pressures and climatic disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)