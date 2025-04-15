Inflation Eases to Nearly Six-Year Low in March: Implications for RBI's Rate Policy
Retail inflation fell to 3.34% in March, driven by lower prices in vegetables, eggs, and protein-rich foods. With inflation below the RBI's target, additional rate cuts appear likely. The change, primarily led by food items, may influence the RBI's future monetary policies to support domestic consumption and growth.
- Country:
- India
In March, retail inflation dropped to 3.34%, marking a nearly six-year low due to plummeting prices of vegetables, eggs, and protein-rich foods. This decline sparks optimism for further rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as current inflation remains below the median target of 4%.
Data from the National Statistics Office (NSO) reveals that March saw record lows in food inflation, reduced to 2.69%. Wholesale inflation also dipped, falling to 2.05%. Economists see this trend as indicative of a potential for the RBI to continue easing monetary policy to stimulate economic growth.
Despite easing food and retail inflation, inflationary pressures on household essentials persist, affecting consumption expenditure. Experts emphasize the importance of commercial banks transmitting rate cut benefits to boost domestic growth, especially in the housing market, while remaining wary of external economic pressures and climatic disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt Unveils Bold Māori Economic Growth Plan with Focus on Jobs and Land
Traditional Horse Racing Event Spurs Economic Growth and Cultural Unity in NW
China's Economic Growth Forecast Adjusted by Standard Chartered
BIMSTEC Senior Officials Unite for Regional Economic Growth
U.S. Tariffs Threaten Polish Economic Growth