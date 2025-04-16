China's Strategic Shift: New Trade Negotiator Amidst US Tariff Tensions

China has made a pivotal decision in the realm of international trade by appointing Li Chenggang as its new top negotiator amid ongoing tariff tensions with the United States. Li replaces Wang Shouwen, who was instrumental during negotiations for the 2020 trade agreement.

As geopolitical dynamics intensify, China is facing hefty tariffs of up to 145% on its exports to the U.S., while also imposing 125% tariffs on American goods. China is also exploring various strategic avenues to mitigate the economic impact, including boosting domestic consumption and trading with Europe and the global south.

Li Chenggang, with a strong background in international law and economics, brings significant experience from his roles at the World Trade Organization and the Ministry of Commerce, preparing him to navigate and address these complex trade challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)