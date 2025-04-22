Tragic Collision: Car Accident Claims Two Lives in Pannuganj

A tragic accident in Pannuganj has resulted in the deaths of two men, with another victim sustaining severe injuries, after their car collided with a parked tractor-trolley laden with grain, as confirmed by local police authorities on Tuesday.

The collision occurred around 1 a.m. as the car was traveling from Pannuganj towards Robertsganj, crashing into the stationary tractor-trolley near Tiyara village. Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Prakash Pandey identified the deceased as Deepak Kannaujia, 35, and Dilip Singh, 45.

A third passenger, Pradeep, aged 35, suffered critical injuries and has been transferred to a trauma center in Varanasi for urgent medical attention. Legal actions have been initiated, with the tractor driver now in custody and the vehicle confiscated for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)