Honoring Osamu Suzuki: A New Era of Excellence in Indian Manufacturing

Suzuki Motor Corporation alongside Maruti Suzuki India has unveiled plans to create the Osamu Suzuki Centre of Excellence (OSCOE) in India. Announced on Wednesday, the center is a tribute to the late Osamu Suzuki, who significantly influenced the manufacturing landscape in India with Japanese methodologies.

The establishment, set to be located in Gujarat and Haryana, aims to uphold Suzuki's legacy by supporting India's national objective of fostering manufacturing growth and enhancing the quality of local supply chains. The proposed center seeks collaboration with academia and industry experts to infuse Japanese manufacturing philosophies into Indian practices through various educational programs.

Beyond the automotive sector, OSCOE's initiatives promise to permeate other manufacturing areas, a testament to Suzuki's enduring vision of accessibility and innovation. Osamu Suzuki, whose career at Suzuki Motor Corporation dates back to 1958, played a pivotal role in transforming India into a formidable car-manufacturing hub.

