Creating a Future-Ready Workforce: Mahindra Holidays & The Job Plus Initiative

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited has partnered with The Job Plus to introduce a transformative skill development program across its communities and resorts nationwide. This initiative seeks to empower local youth with industry-specific skills, directly contributing to employment in the booming hospitality sector.

The program aligns with Mahindra's 'Rise for a More Equal World' philosophy, underscoring its commitment to driving positive change. It also supports MHRIL's strategic goals of doubling its room capacity by FY30, fostering an inclusive and skilled workforce to achieve this significant expansion.

Executives from both organizations stress the program's dual focus on empowering local talent and ensuring sustainable progress. This partnership with The Job Plus is seen as a key enabler for realizing MHRIL's vision of inclusive growth, further solidifying its reputation in the leisure hospitality industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)