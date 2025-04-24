HUL Faces Profit Dip Amidst Inflation Battle in Commodity Prices

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), a major player in the FMCG sector, announced a 3.35% drop in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ending in March 2025. The decline, resulting in a net profit of Rs 2,475 crore, was primarily due to shrinking margins caused by inflation in key commodities like palm oil, tea, and coffee.

Despite the profit decline, HUL observed a positive trend in product sales revenue, which grew to Rs 15,416 crore, supported by increased volume sales. The company reported an underlying sales growth of 3% and an underlying volume growth of 2% for the quarter.

In a strategic move, HUL continued to fortify its market leadership through portfolio transformation and expansion in high-growth areas. CEO Rohit Jawa expressed optimism about improving demand conditions in the upcoming fiscal year. Meanwhile, the board has proposed a Rs 24 per share final dividend as part of its financial distribution strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)