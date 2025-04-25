Left Menu

Kinley Soda Soars to New Heights in Indian Market

Kinley Soda by Coca-Cola India has achieved over Rs 1,500 crore in revenue, becoming a category leader. This success is attributed to sustained consumer trust, a broad product range, and strategic market placement through diverse retail channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newcastle-Upon-Tyne | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:34 IST
Beverage leader Coca-Cola India announced significant strides for its Kinley Soda brand, achieving over Rs 1,500 crore in revenue within the Indian market. This milestone positions Kinley Soda as a category leader, attributed to the company's consumer-driven strategies and robust supply chain.

Kinley Soda's growth is a testament to Coca-Cola India's consistent innovation and data-focused decisions, with the brand thriving from street vendors to premium hospitality venues. A broad retail presence across 1.4 million outlets—from neighborhood kirana stores to modern trade shelves—has further cemented its market position.

Reflecting on the brand's success, Vinay Nair, Vice President of Franchise Operations, Developing Markets for Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, emphasized that the combination of trust, quality, and market execution are key factors driving continued growth and consumer trust.

