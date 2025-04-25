Left Menu

Reliance Retail's Rapid Growth in India's FMCG Sector

Reliance Retail reported a remarkable boost in its consumer business revenue for FY25, reaching Rs 11,500 crore. This swift expansion saw a portfolio growth with new brands and products, significant market penetration, and an increasing export strategy, marking it as one of India's fastest-growing retail verticals.

Updated: 25-04-2025 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Retail has achieved an impressive surge in its consumer business revenue, hitting Rs 11,500 crore in FY25. This remarkable progress cements its position as the fastest-growing vertical within the company and across India's retail landscape.

Boasting a wide array of brands in the fast-moving consumer goods sector, including Campa and Independence, Reliance has successfully expanded its market reach throughout the nation. According to Reliance Retail CFO, Dinesh Taluja, key brands like Campa have swiftly secured double-digit market shares in significant areas while the company continues to introduce new products, such as Campa Energy and the Spinner sports drink.

Reliance Retail's network now spans over a million retail outlets via 3,200 distributors, enhancing its domestic footprint and global potential as exports become increasingly strategic. Entering the FMCG arena in 2022, Reliance has championed diverse sectors, from beverages to personal care, striving for formidable market influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

