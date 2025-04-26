Left Menu

Streamlining Compliance for MSMEs: A New Era of Simplified Standards

MSME representatives advocate for streamlined compliance with the Bureau of Indian Standards, focusing on a single-window advisory system and phased Quality Control Order implementation. Concerns include lack of clarity in BIS certification and inventory issues. The India SME Forum, in collaboration with Amazon, launched an educational initiative to support MSMEs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:39 IST
Representatives from the MSME sector are calling for a single-window advisory system and a phased rollout of Quality Control Orders to improve compliance with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The demand was made at a roundtable this week, coordinated by the India SME Forum.

During the discussions, it was highlighted that unclear regulatory frameworks and the absence of transitional timelines for BIS certifications are significant hurdles. These challenges are compounded by existing Quality Control Orders that neglect pre-notified goods, potentially leading to unsellable inventory.

In response to these challenges, the India SME Forum, in partnership with Amazon, has launched a seller education campaign. This initiative aims to equip MSMEs with necessary knowledge and tools, aiding their compliance journey in the digital marketplace, as noted by Amit Nanda of Amazon India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

