Celebrating Leadership: Mohanka's Lifetime Achievement Award

Madan Mohan Mohanka, Chairman of TEGA Industries, receives the Lifetime Achievement Award at the CMA Management Excellence Awards 2025 in Kolkata. His visionary leadership in the manufacturing sector and commitment to management excellence were honored. Mohanka emphasized gender diversity and empowerment at the event, inspiring future leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:15 IST
(L-R) Indranil Banerjee, VP, CMA, Madan Mohan Mohanka, Chairman, TEGA &Sidhartha Roy, former President, CMA and CEO Response India. Image Credit: ANI
Madan Mohan Mohanka, the astute chairman of TEGA Industries, was lauded with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the CMA Management Excellence Awards 2025 in Kolkata, an event held in proud partnership with The Telegraph.

This honor underscores Mohanka's transformative impact and steadfast commitment to Indian manufacturing and exemplary management. The award was presented by Indranil Banerjee, Vice President of the Calcutta Management Association, alongside Sidhartha Roy, the association's former president. The ceremony celebrated leaders across categories like Business Leadership and Innovation Excellence.

Speaking at the event, Mohanka championed the potential of gender diversity and youth empowerment through management education. His personal journey from humble beginnings to esteemed success in academia and industry embodies determination and foresight. He expressed profound gratitude for the recognition, dedicating it to his team, mentors, and family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

