Inferno at Iran's Strategic Port: Shockwaves and Smoke

A major explosion at Shahid Rajaei port near Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, injured over 500 people. While the cause remains unknown, videos suggest a highly combustible material ignited. The blast caused significant damage, including glass shattered miles away. Authorities are investigating while attending to the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 26-04-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 17:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Iran

A major explosion rocked Shahid Rajaei port near Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on Saturday, injuring at least 516 individuals, according to state television.

Social media footage captured the aftermath, showing plumes of black smoke and shattered glass miles from the explosion. Despite efforts by officials, the cause remains unclear, though videos suggest a highly combustible material was involved.

The blast unfolded as U.S. and Iranian officials engaged in nuclear talks in Oman, raising concerns amidst already escalating tensions. Authorities are investigating and assisting those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

