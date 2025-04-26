Inferno at Iran's Strategic Port: Shockwaves and Smoke

A major explosion rocked Shahid Rajaei port near Bandar Abbas in southern Iran on Saturday, injuring at least 516 individuals, according to state television.

Social media footage captured the aftermath, showing plumes of black smoke and shattered glass miles from the explosion. Despite efforts by officials, the cause remains unclear, though videos suggest a highly combustible material was involved.

The blast unfolded as U.S. and Iranian officials engaged in nuclear talks in Oman, raising concerns amidst already escalating tensions. Authorities are investigating and assisting those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)