Power Outage Paralyzes Iberian Peninsula
A major power outage left parts of Spain and Portugal at a standstill, affecting public services, transport, and essential businesses. Governments convened emergency meetings to address the blackout, while residents faced panic as transportation and utilities were disrupted, affecting hospitals, airports, and daily routines across the region.
On Monday, a significant power outage immobilized parts of Spain and Portugal, halting air travel, public transport, and business operations. Efforts to restore power to millions commenced as panic buying set in across the two nations.
Officials scrambled for answers as Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged citizens to seek information through official channels. Despite uncertainty over the causes of the blackout, the Spanish national security council convened to address the situation.
In both countries, hospitals prioritized critical patients using backup power, while daily life faced disruptions. Traffic gridlock ensued in major cities, and Portugal's power utility warned of prolonged outages. Meanwhile, parts of France also briefly experienced interruptions.
