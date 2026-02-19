Left Menu

Power Restored in Paraguay's Capital After Massive Blackout

A major power outage hit Paraguay’s capital, Asuncion, due to key transmission lines going offline. State power company ANDE began restoring electricity, affecting the entire city during an intense heat wave. The blackout caused significant traffic disruptions and threatened water services.

Updated: 19-02-2026 02:58 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Power has begun returning to Paraguay's capital, Asuncion, after a widespread blackout caused by offline transmission lines left much of the nation in darkness. The state power company ANDE reported progress, having restarted one of the critical transmission lines to normalize power across the metropolis.

The unexpected outage affected the northern and eastern regions as well, creating chaos on the streets of the capital where traffic lights abruptly went dark. The incident arrives amid Paraguay's austral summer, with temperatures soaring beyond 40 degrees Celsius, exacerbating the situation.

Besides the power disruption, the state water utility ESSAP warned that its services might also suffer from the blackout's impact. ANDE is currently investigating the outage's cause as technicians work tirelessly to restore services nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

