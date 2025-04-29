DTC's Electric Bus Wrap Advertising Plan Aims to Drive Revenue

In a move to boost income, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) plans to offer its fleet of 842 electric buses for wrap advertising, officials revealed on Tuesday.

Despite concerns from the Delhi Traffic Police about potential distractions to motorists, the transport department has put together a three-member committee to evaluate the proposal for full bus body wrap ads. If approved, a special fee will be required for ads placed on the right side of the buses as outlined in the tender document.

The advertisements must comply with ethical standards, avoiding indecent content and adhering to legal guidelines, or face removal. The initiative also targets a fixed monthly license fee for advertisers, ensuring it meets or exceeds a minimum reserve price per bus.

