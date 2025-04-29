Namibia Charts a Path for Local Empowerment in Its Rapidly Growing Energy Sector

As Namibia’s burgeoning energy sector captures global attention, the country's leadership and private sector are doubling down on efforts to ensure that the newfound resource wealth translates into broad-based, long-term economic empowerment. At the recently concluded Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC) on April 25, a dynamic panel session titled “Building Local Business Capacity for Energy Sector Participation” illuminated how strategic investments, collaborative partnerships, and enabling policy frameworks are key to unlocking opportunities for Namibian businesses—particularly in the rapidly expanding oil and gas industry.

Industry Leaders Advocate for Strategic Local Empowerment

Moderated by Oneyka-Cindy Ojogbo, Deputy Managing Partner at CLG, the session convened influential voices from across the energy and finance spectrum: Melanie Harrison, Country Leader at Deloitte Namibia; Jorge de Morais, General Manager of Kaeso Energy Services; and Precious Ehihamen, Head of Research and Intelligence at Moneda Invest.

Ojogbo emphasized the importance of mapping out a coherent strategy for local business participation, saying,

"We brought together a group of experts to examine the process, identify the gaps and frame the issue — with the goal of understanding how local businesses can begin to plug into and benefit from the oil and gas sector across the value chain."

De Morais underscored the delicate balance Namibia must maintain:

"Namibia needs to build laws and policies that make sense and make entry into the market easier for foreign investors. But also, the country needs to give them the responsibility to deliver." This approach, he said, would ensure that foreign direct investments not only grow the economy but also embed opportunities for local businesses and communities.

Private Sector Initiatives Driving Change

Deloitte Namibia is playing a pivotal role through its Industrial Baseline Study, which systematically maps the capabilities of Namibian enterprises. The study not only identifies existing skills and business gaps but also provides a roadmap for aligning local workforce development with the evolving needs of the energy sector. Through advisory services, Deloitte aims to ensure that Namibian businesses are better positioned to participate competitively across the value chain.

Meanwhile, Moneda Invest is championing financial empowerment, recognizing that access to finance remains a primary hurdle for SMEs looking to enter the oil and gas industry. Through its collaboration with First National Bank and Ino Capital Investments, Moneda recently launched the Local Accelerator Program. This initiative focuses on scaling small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by providing targeted financial support, technical assistance, and mentorship tailored to the demands of Namibia’s energy sector.

Kaeso Energy Services has distinguished itself as a vocal advocate for local content development. By consistently participating in platforms like NIEC and other industry forums, Kaeso Energy facilitates crucial linkages between local businesses and the larger energy ecosystem. The company emphasizes critical areas such as market access, technology transfer, and financial literacy—elements it deems essential for Namibian enterprises to successfully compete and thrive.

Laying the Foundation for Inclusive Growth

The panelists agreed that beyond simply meeting local content requirements, Namibia must strive for a deeper, more sustainable integration of local businesses. Initiatives like Kaeso’s policy advocacy efforts, Deloitte’s strategic studies, and Moneda’s SME accelerator are actively shaping an environment where Namibian firms are not just participants, but key drivers in the country’s energy future.

As Namibia cements its position as a rising energy hub—bolstered by promising offshore oil discoveries and a growing renewable energy sector—the focus on inclusive growth is more urgent than ever. Industry leaders are calling for a holistic strategy that ensures benefits flow not just to the extractive industries but across the entire economy: spurring innovation, job creation, and entrepreneurship far beyond the oilfields.

By embedding local empowerment into the heart of its energy transition, Namibia is setting a powerful example for resource-rich nations worldwide: that true prosperity comes not merely from what lies beneath the soil, but from what is built above it.