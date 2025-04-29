Trump's Tariff Tactic: A New Auto Industry Flexibility

In a significant move, President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday, aimed at easing tariff burdens on U.S. automakers. The order offers relief from a portion of the newly imposed 25% vehicle tariffs, providing time for manufacturers to resettle their supply chains domestically, according to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

This maneuver grants automakers credits equating to 15% of their vehicles' value assembled in the United States. These credits can offset the costs of imported parts, undercutting the impact of the 25% Section 232 auto tariffs. Notably, these components will be exempt from Trump's additional tariffs, which include 25% duties on Canadian and Mexican imports and 10% duties on goods from other countries.

Trump's decision comes as he visits Michigan to commemorate his initial 100 days in office. The Republican president has notably disrupted the global economic paradigm, and this latest development demonstrates adaptability on trade policies. Automobile industry leaders, including General Motors' CEO Mary Barra and Ford's Jim Farley, have commended the tariff adjustments. Despite this, the pervasive uncertainty in the auto sector continues as companies grapple with potential economic repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)