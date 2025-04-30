Gateway to Commerce: WTCA 55th Global Business Forum in Marseille

The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) successfully wrapped up its 55th Global Business Forum in Marseille, making it a groundbreaking event in the world of international trade. The four-day forum, themed 'Gateway to the Mediterranean,' connected over 400 attendees, including business leaders, academics, and government officials from more than 50 countries.

Held from April 6 to 9, the forum highlighted crucial topics like global trade dynamics, sustainability, and the importance of Free Trade Zones. Attendees, including nearly 120 World Trade Center businesses, explored strategic business opportunities in Marseille, a key Mediterranean city with burgeoning industries in digital technology and biotechnology.

This year marked the first dedicated Real Estate Summit, where experts assessed commercial real estate's role in economic growth. Concluding the forum, Deputy Director General of the World Trade Organization, Angela Ellard, provided insights on navigating trade policies, emphasizing the need for strategic foresight. The next forum is set for Philadelphia, USA, in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)