Left Menu

Gateway to Commerce: WTCA 55th Global Business Forum in Marseille

The 55th annual World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) Global Business Forum in Marseille gathered leaders to discuss trade dynamics, sustainability, and real estate. Under the theme 'Gateway to the Mediterranean,' the event fostered connections and explored Marseille's strategic position, highlighting WTCA's mission of connecting businesses globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 12:35 IST
Gateway to Commerce: WTCA 55th Global Business Forum in Marseille
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) successfully wrapped up its 55th Global Business Forum in Marseille, making it a groundbreaking event in the world of international trade. The four-day forum, themed 'Gateway to the Mediterranean,' connected over 400 attendees, including business leaders, academics, and government officials from more than 50 countries.

Held from April 6 to 9, the forum highlighted crucial topics like global trade dynamics, sustainability, and the importance of Free Trade Zones. Attendees, including nearly 120 World Trade Center businesses, explored strategic business opportunities in Marseille, a key Mediterranean city with burgeoning industries in digital technology and biotechnology.

This year marked the first dedicated Real Estate Summit, where experts assessed commercial real estate's role in economic growth. Concluding the forum, Deputy Director General of the World Trade Organization, Angela Ellard, provided insights on navigating trade policies, emphasizing the need for strategic foresight. The next forum is set for Philadelphia, USA, in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025