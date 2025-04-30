Gateway to Commerce: WTCA 55th Global Business Forum in Marseille
The 55th annual World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) Global Business Forum in Marseille gathered leaders to discuss trade dynamics, sustainability, and real estate. Under the theme 'Gateway to the Mediterranean,' the event fostered connections and explored Marseille's strategic position, highlighting WTCA's mission of connecting businesses globally.
- Country:
- India
The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) successfully wrapped up its 55th Global Business Forum in Marseille, making it a groundbreaking event in the world of international trade. The four-day forum, themed 'Gateway to the Mediterranean,' connected over 400 attendees, including business leaders, academics, and government officials from more than 50 countries.
Held from April 6 to 9, the forum highlighted crucial topics like global trade dynamics, sustainability, and the importance of Free Trade Zones. Attendees, including nearly 120 World Trade Center businesses, explored strategic business opportunities in Marseille, a key Mediterranean city with burgeoning industries in digital technology and biotechnology.
This year marked the first dedicated Real Estate Summit, where experts assessed commercial real estate's role in economic growth. Concluding the forum, Deputy Director General of the World Trade Organization, Angela Ellard, provided insights on navigating trade policies, emphasizing the need for strategic foresight. The next forum is set for Philadelphia, USA, in 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Appointments Bolster Waste Advisory Board with Sustainability Expertise
Quest Global Earns EcoVadis 'Commitment Badge' for Sustainability Excellence
Reviving Sustainability: India's Tourism Sector Takes the Lead
India's Trade Dynamics: A Record Deficit with China and Growing Ties with the US
Apple's Bold Steps Toward Sustainability in India