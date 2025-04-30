Aspect Bullion's Gold Vending Rollout: Tradition Meets Technology

Aspect Bullion and Refinery, an arm of Aspect Global Ventures, has announced its ambitious plan to launch 50 gold and silver vending machines across India within the next 12 to 18 months. These machines will dispense a curated selection of gold and silver coins and bars.

In a press release, the company highlighted that the vending machines will feature real-time market pricing, allowing customers to view live rate updates right at the moment of purchase. This initiative is aimed at making precious metal purchases faster, safer, and more accessible.

'Gold and silver hold significant cultural and traditional value in India. By integrating tradition with technology through these vending machines, we aim to make buying precious metals easier and more transparent,' said Aksha Kamboj, Vice President of the India Bullion & Jewellers Association and Executive Chairperson of Aspect Global Ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)