Left Menu

Aspect Bullion's Gold Vending Rollout: Tradition Meets Technology

Aspect Bullion and Refinery plans to install 50 gold and silver vending machines in India, offering real-time pricing and fast transactions. The initiative aims to blend cultural tradition with modern technology, enhancing the accessibility and transparency of precious metal purchases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:20 IST
Aspect Bullion's Gold Vending Rollout: Tradition Meets Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aspect Bullion and Refinery, an arm of Aspect Global Ventures, has announced its ambitious plan to launch 50 gold and silver vending machines across India within the next 12 to 18 months. These machines will dispense a curated selection of gold and silver coins and bars.

In a press release, the company highlighted that the vending machines will feature real-time market pricing, allowing customers to view live rate updates right at the moment of purchase. This initiative is aimed at making precious metal purchases faster, safer, and more accessible.

'Gold and silver hold significant cultural and traditional value in India. By integrating tradition with technology through these vending machines, we aim to make buying precious metals easier and more transparent,' said Aksha Kamboj, Vice President of the India Bullion & Jewellers Association and Executive Chairperson of Aspect Global Ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025