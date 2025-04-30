BHEL Appoints S M Ramanathan as Director of Engineering

State-owned BHEL has announced the appointment of S M Ramanathan as its new Director of Engineering, Research & Development. The company's board gave the green light to this appointment on Wednesday.

The decision follows communication from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, which conveyed the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet's approval. Ramanathan, who previously served as Executive Director at BHEL, will now step into the pivotal role.

This strategic move encapsulates BHEL's commitment to bolstering its engineering and R&D initiatives, steering innovation within the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)