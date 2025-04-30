BHEL Appoints S M Ramanathan as Director of Engineering
BHEL's board has approved the appointment of S M Ramanathan as the Director of Engineering, Research & Development. This decision was communicated following a notification from the Ministry of Heavy Industries. Ramanathan previously held the role of Executive Director at BHEL.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:12 IST
- Country:
- India
State-owned BHEL has announced the appointment of S M Ramanathan as its new Director of Engineering, Research & Development. The company's board gave the green light to this appointment on Wednesday.
The decision follows communication from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, which conveyed the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet's approval. Ramanathan, who previously served as Executive Director at BHEL, will now step into the pivotal role.
This strategic move encapsulates BHEL's commitment to bolstering its engineering and R&D initiatives, steering innovation within the company.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Enforcement Directorate Raids on Rajasthan Congress Leader Spark Political Unrest
Gensol Engineering's Misappropriation Scandal Unveiled by SEBI
Wall Street's Surprising Love for 'American Psycho' Baffles Director Mary Harron
Matthew Modine to Chronicle Director Michael Caton-Jones' Cinematic Journey
Akhilesh Yadav Calls for Disbandment of Enforcement Directorate Amid Political Controversy