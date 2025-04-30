Left Menu

BHEL Appoints S M Ramanathan as Director of Engineering

BHEL's board has approved the appointment of S M Ramanathan as the Director of Engineering, Research & Development. This decision was communicated following a notification from the Ministry of Heavy Industries. Ramanathan previously held the role of Executive Director at BHEL.

State-owned BHEL has announced the appointment of S M Ramanathan as its new Director of Engineering, Research & Development. The company's board gave the green light to this appointment on Wednesday.

The decision follows communication from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, which conveyed the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet's approval. Ramanathan, who previously served as Executive Director at BHEL, will now step into the pivotal role.

This strategic move encapsulates BHEL's commitment to bolstering its engineering and R&D initiatives, steering innovation within the company.

