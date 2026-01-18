Jordi Cruyff Becomes Ajax's New Technical Director: A Legacy Continues

Ajax Amsterdam has officially appointed Jordi Cruyff as their new technical director, signing a contract that binds him to the club until June 2028. His appointment, announced after a 2-2 draw with Go Ahead Eagles, signifies a homecoming for the son of legendary player Johan Cruyff.

Ajax had initially reached a verbal agreement with Cruyff last month. In a statement, Cruyff expressed the emotional significance of joining the club integral to his family history and personal life. He will assume the role in February and aims to steer Ajax back to their peak competitive form.

One of Cruyff's key tasks will be appointing a new coach after the club parted ways with John Heitinga and installed Fred Grim as interim coach. Despite recent struggles, including a disappointing Champions League campaign and a heavy Dutch Cup loss, Cruyff's extensive experience as a player and advisor lends hope to Ajax's future prospects.