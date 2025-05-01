Left Menu

Airbus Calls for Tariff-Free Skies Amid Growing Trade Tensions

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury advocates for a return to tariff-free aerospace trade, urging revival of a 1979 treaty amid tariff disputes with the U.S. Although tariffs have yet to severely impact supply chains, Airbus is monitoring the situation, particularly engine delays and supply challenges affecting jet deliveries.

Updated: 01-05-2025 11:45 IST
Amid escalating trade tensions, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury has urged a return to tariff-free aerospace trading, emphasizing the revitalization of a 1979 treaty that exempted aircraft and parts from duties. Speaking on Wednesday, Faury highlighted that current tariffs have not yet severely impacted supply chains but warned of potential future risks.

Unveiling stronger-than-expected quarterly results, buoyed by defense improvements, Faury echoed calls from U.S. industry leaders to resolve the tariff impasse. Boeing, GE Aerospace, and other major players have lobbied U.S. President Trump to lift tariffs, fearing negative impacts on global aerospace sectors.

Engine delays have compounded challenges for Airbus, impacting aircraft deliveries in the first quarter. Airbus remains committed to its annual delivery goals, despite assembly delays and challenges faced by U.S. supplier Spirit AeroSystems, while continuing talks to resolve issues with the A400M military transporter orders.

