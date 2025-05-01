Left Menu

Cost of Living Concerns at the Forefront in Singapore's Election

As Singapore heads to the polls, voters like Richard Han and Catherine Tan are troubled by the rising cost of living. Amidst high living expenses and economic pressures, the People's Action Party, led by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, seeks to maintain power. Voter sentiment on economic handling is mixed.

Updated: 01-05-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:34 IST
As Singaporeans prepare to vote on Saturday, concerns over the escalating cost of living dominate the minds of many, including retiree Richard Han and financial consultant Catherine Tan. While Han worries about managing daily expenses and his son's future, Tan struggles to make ends meet on an income below the city's median.

Lawrence Wong's People's Action Party, which has ruled since 1965, faces scrutiny as citizens express dissatisfaction with rising prices. Despite the government's efforts to alleviate economic pressure with aid packages, voters like Han feel more needs to be done.

Financial challenges extend to single parents like Abdul Rahman, who faces housing and education costs. The vote comes as Singapore remains the world's most expensive city, with inflation affecting everyday life, prompting citizens to demand better solutions from their leaders.

