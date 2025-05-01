Revolutionizing Realty: Accessible Luxury Through Fractional Ownership

Real estate remains a cornerstone of global wealth creation. Amidst rising demand for luxury living, the Delhi-based fintech platform Per Annum is democratizing access to high-end properties through its Estates initiative. With just ₹10 Lakhs, individuals can gain a slice of premium real estate through fractional ownership.

Estates specializes in co-ownership of luxurious properties developed by Grade A Developers in prime Indian locales such as Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Bangalore. This model, though not new globally, is gaining traction in India due to its affordability and the legal ownership it offers. Through a Special Purpose Vehicle, co-owners can legally share properties, enjoy capital appreciation, and share profits upon sale.

The initiative broadens opportunities for professionals and first-time asset builders, making premium real estate attainable beyond the traditional elite. As cities expand and property values climb, the Estates model might redefine luxury real estate ownership in India, focusing on shared stakes in appreciating assets rather than outright purchases.

