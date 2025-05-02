U.S. Job Market Resilience Amid Tariff-Induced Uncertainty

In April, U.S. job growth is believed to have decelerated amidst escalating economic unpredictability, largely attributed to President Donald Trump's assertive tariff policies. Notably, companies have resisted layoffs, preserving the buoyancy of the labor market for the present, even as warning signals accumulate.

Despite a potentially lower rise in nonfarm payrolls compared to March, the likelihood of 130,000 new jobs being added remains within economists' predictions. Nonetheless, growing concerns regarding business sentiment and potential layoffs are symptomatic of broader economic anxieties linked to trade tensions.

The economy could face the dual threats of stagflation or recession if current policy vagueness persists unchecked. Consequently, labor market robustness, underscored by steady wage growth, may provide a critical cushion as the nation navigates these fiscal uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)