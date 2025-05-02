U.S. Job Market Resilience Amid Tariff-Induced Uncertainty
U.S. job growth in April likely slowed due to President Trump's aggressive tariff policies, which sparked economic uncertainty. While nonfarm payrolls are expected to increase by 130,000, companies continue to hoard workers, sustaining the labor market. However, risks of stagflation or recession loom as policy uncertainty persists.
In April, U.S. job growth is believed to have decelerated amidst escalating economic unpredictability, largely attributed to President Donald Trump's assertive tariff policies. Notably, companies have resisted layoffs, preserving the buoyancy of the labor market for the present, even as warning signals accumulate.
Despite a potentially lower rise in nonfarm payrolls compared to March, the likelihood of 130,000 new jobs being added remains within economists' predictions. Nonetheless, growing concerns regarding business sentiment and potential layoffs are symptomatic of broader economic anxieties linked to trade tensions.
The economy could face the dual threats of stagflation or recession if current policy vagueness persists unchecked. Consequently, labor market robustness, underscored by steady wage growth, may provide a critical cushion as the nation navigates these fiscal uncertainties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chinese Tech Giants Rally to Boost Domestic Sales Amid Trade War
Global Health News: Trade Wars, Pandemic Preparedness, and Drug Approvals
Fitch Ratings Adjusts Global and Indian Growth Projections Amid Trade War Tensions
Andor: The Star Wars Saga's Revolutionary Tale of Rebellion and Resilience
Prestige Estates Shows Resilience Amid Approval Delays