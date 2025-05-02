Global Uncertainty: Impact of U.S. Tariffs on Corporate Forecasts

A sweeping set of tariffs implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump has created widespread uncertainty among global companies, resulting in many retracting or suspending financial guidance. The tariffs, initiated on April 2, have particularly affected industries such as automotive, aerospace, and healthcare.

Automotive and transportation companies like the UK-based Autins Group and U.S. giant General Motors have delayed or withdrawn their market guidance due to tariff-related uncertainties. German automaker Mercedes and Swedish EV maker Polestar have similarly paused their financial outlooks, citing the economic climate's unpredictability.

In the aerospace and defense sector, companies such as Alaska Air Group and American Airlines have pulled their financial forecasts, while in healthcare, Belluscura has also retracted its guidance. The retail and consumer sectors, including Character Group and Diageo, face similar challenges, struggling with the implications of U.S. tariffs on trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)