Fed's Next Move: U.S. Market Awaits Interest Rate Signal

In a pivotal moment for the U.S. stock market, investors look ahead to the Federal Reserve meeting this week, eager to see if interest rate cuts are on the horizon. The anticipation follows a strong market rebound after tariff-induced volatility.

While the Fed is expected to maintain current rates, investor sentiment suggests hopes for cuts by June. At the same time, Trump's tariffs pose a significant variable in the Fed's decision-making, balancing the risk of an economic slowdown with inflation worries.

The central bank's resolve to maintain independence is underscored as pressure mounts from the White House. Even as the S&P 500 shows recovery, the broader market remains below its past highs, buoyed by better-than-expected corporate earnings.

