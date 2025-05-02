Left Menu

SpiceJet Expands Haj Operations with 45 New Flights

SpiceJet will operate 45 Haj flights in its first phase, connecting Indian cities to Medina and Jeddah, facilitating 15,500 pilgrims—a 18% increase from 2024. The operations run until July 2025, utilizing Airbus A340 and Boeing 737 aircraft. Haj flights are a key revenue source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:42 IST
SpiceJet has announced an expansion of its Haj operations, confirming it will operate 45 flights in the first phase, connecting Indian cities such as Gaya, Srinagar, Guwahati, and Kolkata to Medina and Jeddah.

The inaugural flight took off from Gaya to Medina this past Friday, marking the start of an ambitious travel initiative that aims to transport roughly 15,500 pilgrims this year. This figure represents an 18% increase from 2024 when the airline carried 13,000 pilgrims.

The initial phase is set to continue until May 29, 2025, with return flights occurring between June 13 and July 11, 2025. The fleet for this operation includes two Airbus A340s, each seating 324 passengers, and a 189-seater Boeing 737 for the Gaya-Medina route. SpiceJet considers these Haj operations a significant source of revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

