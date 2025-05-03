Left Menu

Britain's Retail Giants Hit by Major Cyberattacks

Marks & Spencer and other British retailers, including the Co-op and Harrods, faced significant cyberattacks disrupting online orders and compromising customer data. The incidents underscore a growing wave of sophisticated cyber threats affecting UK businesses, prompting calls for enhanced security measures.

In a troubling development for Britain's retail sector, Marks & Spencer, one of the nation's iconic retailers, has been unable to process online orders for a second week due to a severe cyberattack. Concurrently, the Co-op Group has revealed that hackers accessed and stole customer data.

The exposure of these cyber incidents has led to a £700 million drop in M&S's stock market value. The National Cyber Security Centre has described these attacks as a 'wake-up call' for UK firms. Other major retailers like Harrods have also been affected, highlighting an unsettling trend in cyber vulnerabilities.

M&S has halted its online clothing and home orders since April 25, while the Co-op has disclosed data breaches involving personal customer information. Despite the disruption, there are no current indications linking the attacks, though increased vigilance remains a priority. In response, industry voices, including former NCSC CEO Ciaran Martin, stress the necessity for robust defense strategies.

