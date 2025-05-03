Tragic Highway Collision Near Yellowstone Leaves Seven Dead

A deadly collision occurred near Yellowstone National Park on Thursday, resulting in seven fatalities and injuries to eight others. A tour group's passenger van collided with a pickup truck, subsequently bursting into flames.

State police reported that the accident took place on U.S. Highway 20 near Henry's Lake. The Mercedes van, carrying 14 tourists, collided with a Dodge Ram, killing six van occupants and the truck's driver. Survivors were hospitalized with varying injuries.

Details remain sparse as the cause of the crash is under investigation. Eyewitnesses managed to rescue eight individuals from the van before it caught fire. Authorities closed the highway for nearly seven hours to manage the aftermath.

