Left Menu

CBDT Unveils New ITR Form 5 with Major Updates for 2025-26

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) announced significant revisions to the Income Tax Return (ITR) Form 5 for Assessment Year 2025-26, including changes to capital gains reporting and new guidelines for share buybacks. The July 2024 Budget also initiated plans to revise the Income-tax Act of 1961.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 13:02 IST
CBDT Unveils New ITR Form 5 with Major Updates for 2025-26
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has released Notification No. 42/2025, introducing the updated Income Tax Return (ITR) Form 5 for the Assessment Year 2025-26. According to the Income Tax Department's official X page, these changes involve a crucial alteration in the Schedule-Capital Gain, necessitating taxpayers to differentiate between capital gains made before and after July 23, 2024.

The revised form now permits the declaration of capital losses from share buybacks, contingent upon the corresponding dividend income being classified as "income from other sources," for transactions post-October 1, 2024. In addition, ITR Form 5 incorporates a direct reference to section 44BBC of the Income Tax Act.

A notable change includes the obligation to identify the Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) section code in Schedule-TDS. The Income Tax Department also recently launched the 'e-Pay Tax' feature on its online portal to streamline taxpayer services, as stated by the CBDT. Meanwhile, the July 2024 Budget has paved the way for a comprehensive overhaul of the Income-tax Act of 1961 aimed at minimizing disputes. The new Income Tax Bill is slated for discussion in the monsoon session of Parliament, following a call for stakeholder suggestions and ongoing scrutiny by the Select Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025