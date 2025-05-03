Left Menu

Electric Bus Initiative Sparks Political Debate in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party accuses BJP government of repackaging AAP's electric 'Mohalla Buses' project as the Delhi Electric Vehicle Initiative for undue credit. AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj calls for a CBI inquiry alleging a potential scam, questioning compliance issues with the buses' certification process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:43 IST
Electric Bus Initiative Sparks Political Debate in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP-led government of rebranding its previous year's electric 'Mohalla Buses' project under a new name, the Delhi Electric Vehicle Initiative (DEVI), to falsely claim credit. AAP Delhi unit chief, Saurabh Bharadwaj, accused the BJP of deceiving the public by inaugurating 400 electric buses despite previous compliance issues.

The controversy erupted after Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the new fleet to improve connectivity in areas poorly served by larger buses. Bharadwaj questions the sudden compliance of the buses with the 'Make in India' norms and is demanding a CBI probe, suggesting possible corruption.

The newly inaugurated buses feature modern amenities, including CCTV cameras, live tracking, panic buttons, and facilities for passengers with disabilities. With plans to add over 2,000 more electric buses by year-end, the initiative aims to boost Delhi's public transport infrastructure amidst ongoing political strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025