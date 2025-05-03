Electric Bus Initiative Sparks Political Debate in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP-led government of rebranding its previous year's electric 'Mohalla Buses' project under a new name, the Delhi Electric Vehicle Initiative (DEVI), to falsely claim credit. AAP Delhi unit chief, Saurabh Bharadwaj, accused the BJP of deceiving the public by inaugurating 400 electric buses despite previous compliance issues.

The controversy erupted after Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the new fleet to improve connectivity in areas poorly served by larger buses. Bharadwaj questions the sudden compliance of the buses with the 'Make in India' norms and is demanding a CBI probe, suggesting possible corruption.

The newly inaugurated buses feature modern amenities, including CCTV cameras, live tracking, panic buttons, and facilities for passengers with disabilities. With plans to add over 2,000 more electric buses by year-end, the initiative aims to boost Delhi's public transport infrastructure amidst ongoing political strife.

