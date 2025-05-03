Aviation Safety Alert: Tackling Bird Strike Hazards at NMIA

As Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) prepares to commence operations, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued directives to mitigate bird strike risks to aircraft. The airport operators are urged to control activities that attract birds, including illegal animal slaughter practices nearby.

Activists like B N Kumar from NatConnect Foundation have voiced concerns over rampant illegal slaughter of goats and chickens in Ulwe, a mere three kilometers from the airport's runway. This has allegedly led to a rise in bird activity and potential safety hazards for flights.

Responding to a grievance filed with the Prime Minister's portal, DGCA director Amit Gupta has instructed the aerodrome operator to enforce measures prohibiting all bird-attracting activities in the vicinity.

(With inputs from agencies.)