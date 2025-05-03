Left Menu

Aviation Safety Alert: Tackling Bird Strike Hazards at NMIA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed the operators of Navi Mumbai International Airport to curb bird-attracting activities, like illegal animal slaughter, nearby. Activists raised safety concerns due to increased bird strikes. DGCA has advised measures to mitigate such risks at the soon-to-open airport.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) prepares to commence operations, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued directives to mitigate bird strike risks to aircraft. The airport operators are urged to control activities that attract birds, including illegal animal slaughter practices nearby.

Activists like B N Kumar from NatConnect Foundation have voiced concerns over rampant illegal slaughter of goats and chickens in Ulwe, a mere three kilometers from the airport's runway. This has allegedly led to a rise in bird activity and potential safety hazards for flights.

Responding to a grievance filed with the Prime Minister's portal, DGCA director Amit Gupta has instructed the aerodrome operator to enforce measures prohibiting all bird-attracting activities in the vicinity.

