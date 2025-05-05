Turbulence Tragedy: Lessons from the SpiceJet Flight Incident

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released its final report on the SpiceJet flight turbulence incident that occurred on May 1, 2022, identifying crucial lapses in crew resource management and passenger non-compliance as major contributors.

The investigation revealed that passengers not wearing seat belts during severe turbulence led to avoidable injuries, including the death of one passenger. The report criticizes SpiceJet for inadequate briefing and the DGCA for procedural oversight during aircraft deregistration.

AAIB recommends enforcement of safety procedures and educational campaigns to enhance passenger awareness of seat belt use in flights. The report highlights the significance of proactive measures and communication in preventing future aviation accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)