DGCA Cracks Down on IndiGo: Unprecedented Penalties and Compliance Demands
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a significant Rs 22.20-crore penalty on IndiGo for flight disruptions, citing regulatory and management failures. A Rs 50-crore bank guarantee is also required for compliance and systemic reforms. Key IndiGo executives are warned amid calls for major operational changes.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a hefty Rs 22.20-crore fine against IndiGo Airlines due to last month's disruptive flight cancellations. These disruptions resulted from the airline's inadequate readiness to implement new flight duty norms.
In addition to the fine, IndiGo has been mandated to provide a Rs 50-crore bank guarantee to ensure adherence to directives and instigate long-term systemic corrections. Over a period spanning December 5, 2025, to February 10, 2026, IndiGo faced Rs 30 lakh in daily fines for non-compliance.
Warnings have been issued to top executives, including CEO Pieter Elbers, for lacking proper oversight. The penalty marks one of the largest imposed by the DGCA, seeking comprehensive reform across leadership, manpower, systems, and governance.
