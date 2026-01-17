Left Menu

DGCA Cracks Down on IndiGo: Unprecedented Penalties and Compliance Demands

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a significant Rs 22.20-crore penalty on IndiGo for flight disruptions, citing regulatory and management failures. A Rs 50-crore bank guarantee is also required for compliance and systemic reforms. Key IndiGo executives are warned amid calls for major operational changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 22:24 IST
DGCA Cracks Down on IndiGo: Unprecedented Penalties and Compliance Demands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a hefty Rs 22.20-crore fine against IndiGo Airlines due to last month's disruptive flight cancellations. These disruptions resulted from the airline's inadequate readiness to implement new flight duty norms.

In addition to the fine, IndiGo has been mandated to provide a Rs 50-crore bank guarantee to ensure adherence to directives and instigate long-term systemic corrections. Over a period spanning December 5, 2025, to February 10, 2026, IndiGo faced Rs 30 lakh in daily fines for non-compliance.

Warnings have been issued to top executives, including CEO Pieter Elbers, for lacking proper oversight. The penalty marks one of the largest imposed by the DGCA, seeking comprehensive reform across leadership, manpower, systems, and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026