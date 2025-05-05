Left Menu

Transforming Telangana: ₹2 Lakh Crore Road Infrastructure Overhaul

The BJP-led NDA government, under Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, plans to invest ₹2 lakh crore in Telangana road infrastructure over the next 3-4 years. Enhancements include green express highways, boosting connectivity and supporting economic growth. Gadkari also pledged water conservation projects cooperation.

The BJP-led NDA government has announced ambitious plans to invest ₹2 lakh crore in road infrastructure projects across Telangana over the next three to four years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari revealed on Monday. This move aims to significantly enhance connectivity and support economic growth in the region.

Speaking at an event in Telangana, Gadkari highlighted the foundation of projects worth over ₹6,100 crore and noted that the national highways' length in the state has more than doubled in the past decade. He emphasized the Narendra Modi-led administration's commitment to Telangana's development, also proposing water conservation projects under the Amrit Sarovar scheme.

Gadkari assured strategic enhancements, such as new green express highways worth ₹1 lakh crore and faster travel times with the upcoming Indore-Hyderabad Corridor. These projects promise to boost the economy by reducing traffic and improving logistics. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged for swift approval of essential road projects, ensuring seamless regional connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

