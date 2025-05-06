European Shares Steady Amid Trade Tensions and Fed Decisions

European shares were largely unchanged on Tuesday, with investors closely monitoring corporate earnings and potential tariff developments. Market participants are also keenly awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index stayed flat at 537.35 points, while other regional indexes exhibited mixed trends. Investor focus remains on the potential easing of Sino-U.S. trade tensions following China's consideration of a tariff negotiation offer from Washington.

Adding to the uncertainty, President Trump has announced a 100% tariff on foreign-produced movies, with further tariffs on pharmaceuticals anticipated. As such, the U.S. Fed's policy statement on Wednesday holds increased significance, particularly with expected insights into the economic impact of these tariffs.

