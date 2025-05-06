Tragic Collision in Delhi Cantonment Claims Two Lives
A devastating crash in Delhi Cantonment resulted in the deaths of two young men and injuries to two others. The mishap occurred when a motorcycle carrying four men collided with a car. Authorities confirmed the absence of helmets, and the car driver now faces charges.
A tragic accident in Delhi Cantonment claimed the lives of two young men, Mangal and Vikash, while injuring Raja and Sahil. The group was on a single motorcycle without helmets when they collided with a car, as reported by police officials on Tuesday.
The collision occurred around 12.25 am on May 3, prompting an immediate police response. Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement found the victims injured on the road and rushed them to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.
Mangal was pronounced dead at the hospital, while Vikash succumbed to his injuries later. Raja is receiving treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, and Sahil has been discharged. Authorities have apprehended the car's driver as part of their ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
