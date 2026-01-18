Bravery on Duty: Delhi Policemen Injured in Knife Attack

In a violent confrontation in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, two policemen sustained serious injuries after a known criminal, Ravi, launched a knife attack, sources reported on Sunday.

The incident took place when Delhi Police attempted to arrest Ravi, against whom they had received specific information. Ravi attacked Constable Neeraj and Head Constable Kuldeep during the operation.

Despite their severe injuries, the officers bravely countered the assault, overpowering Ravi after a brief but intense struggle. A subsequent search led to the recovery of a knife and a country-made pistol from the assailant. The injured officers have been hospitalized for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)