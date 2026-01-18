Left Menu

Bravery on Duty: Delhi Policemen Injured in Knife Attack

Two Delhi policemen were seriously injured following a knife attack by a known criminal, Ravi, in Shahbad Dairy. Despite their injuries, they managed to overpower Ravi. A knife and country-made pistol were found with him. Both officers are now receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a violent confrontation in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, two policemen sustained serious injuries after a known criminal, Ravi, launched a knife attack, sources reported on Sunday.

The incident took place when Delhi Police attempted to arrest Ravi, against whom they had received specific information. Ravi attacked Constable Neeraj and Head Constable Kuldeep during the operation.

Despite their severe injuries, the officers bravely countered the assault, overpowering Ravi after a brief but intense struggle. A subsequent search led to the recovery of a knife and a country-made pistol from the assailant. The injured officers have been hospitalized for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

