US and China Set for Crucial Trade Talks Amid Rising Tensions

Top US officials are scheduled to engage with a high-ranking Chinese delegation this weekend in Switzerland, marking the first significant dialogue since a trade war began under President Donald Trump's administration. The talks follow Trump's imposition of severe tariffs on imports, leading to rising concerns about market stability.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are poised to meet their Chinese counterparts in Geneva for the highest-level discussions between the two nations in months. This meeting occurs as US markets grow anxious over the impact of tariffs on consumer goods prices and supply. Despite Trump's claims of ongoing negotiations to reduce tariffs, China insists discussions can only commence if the US first reduces its steep tariffs.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry confirmed that Vice Premier He Lifeng will meet with Bessent in Switzerland. Both US and Chinese officials have communicated with their counterparts prior to the trade conflict. Bessent and Greer also plan to meet with Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter during their visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)