Railway Ministry Eases Burden on Loco Pilots with Reduced Paperwork

The Railway Ministry has reduced paperwork for assistant loco pilots by no longer requiring them to record timings of intermediate stations. This decision aims to enhance safety and concentration. The updated policy includes simpler crew diaries and exempts energy consumption tracking. The loco pilot unions welcome the move but call for further safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 19:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Ministry has taken a significant step to lighten the workload of assistant loco pilots by eliminating the need to document the timings at intermediate stations during train operations. This recent decision is aimed at bolstering safety measures and enhancing concentration levels while trains are in motion.

The ministry, after considering recommendations from a committee formed to reduce paperwork, has issued a circular to all zones, urging them to implement the proposed changes. The new guidelines focus on minimizing writing tasks for assistant loco pilots, allowing them to concentrate more on operating trains and coordinating with loco pilots.

Furthermore, the updated guidelines permit assistant loco pilots to focus on essential responsibilities like noting down train details, scheduled halt timings, and operational anomalies only during stops. The initiative has been well-received by loco pilot unions, though they continue to advocate for addressing other safety-related concerns. Simplified crew diaries and the removal of certain manual entries mark a significant shift toward a more efficient railway operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

