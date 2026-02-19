Rail Fractures on the Rise: Ensuring Safe Train Operations

The Railway Ministry is taking urgent steps to tackle the increasing problem of rail fractures, viewed as a significant threat to train safety. Heads of 70 railway divisions have been instructed to thoroughly investigate each case, following a recent safety review led by the Railway Board CEO, Satish Kumar.

In his assessment with principal department heads and railway managers, Kumar identified rail fractures, especially those originating from bolt holes, as a primary concern due to their role in train derailments. These fractures often appear in a star-like pattern around bolt holes, a vulnerable point under the pressure of passing trains.

The ministry has called for improved chamfering processes to strengthen these areas, which can increase rail fatigue life significantly. Officials stress the importance of detailed investigations and proper planning in track maintenance to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)