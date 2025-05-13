Udaipur Marble Traders Call for Ban on Turkish Imports Amid National Concerns
Marble traders in Udaipur urge the Indian government to ban imports from Turkey due to the recent use of Turkish drones in a conflict involving Pakistan. They emphasize national interests over business and seek solidarity from other trade bodies to send a strong message internationally.
- Country:
- India
Udaipur, famed as a critical hub for marble in Rajasthan, has become the epicenter of a trade dispute as local merchants call on the central government to implement a ban on imports from Turkey. This demand comes in the wake of allegations that Turkish drones were utilized by Pakistan during a recent confrontation.
Kapil Surana, the President of the Udaipur Marble Processors Association, revealed that a formal request has been sent to the Prime Minister urging a halt to marble imports from Turkey. Surana expressed robust support for the recent strategic decisions made by the government, notably referencing Operation Sindoor.
Hitesh Patel, the association's general secretary, reinforced this position by advocating for broader sanctions on Turkish imports. He disclosed that India imports around 14-18 lakh tonnes of marble annually, with Turkey being a major supplier, contributing to a trade volume worth Rs 2500-3000 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bollywood Stars Applaud 'Operation Sindoor': India's Assertive Response to Terror
Operation Sindoor: A Bold Step Against Terrorism
Operation Sindoor: Jammu & Kashmir's Stand Against Terrorism
Operation Sindoor: A Bold Statement of India's Resolve Against Terrorism
AIMIM Chief Supports Operation Sindoor Against Terror