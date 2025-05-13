Udaipur Marble Traders Call for Ban on Turkish Imports Amid National Concerns

Udaipur, famed as a critical hub for marble in Rajasthan, has become the epicenter of a trade dispute as local merchants call on the central government to implement a ban on imports from Turkey. This demand comes in the wake of allegations that Turkish drones were utilized by Pakistan during a recent confrontation.

Kapil Surana, the President of the Udaipur Marble Processors Association, revealed that a formal request has been sent to the Prime Minister urging a halt to marble imports from Turkey. Surana expressed robust support for the recent strategic decisions made by the government, notably referencing Operation Sindoor.

Hitesh Patel, the association's general secretary, reinforced this position by advocating for broader sanctions on Turkish imports. He disclosed that India imports around 14-18 lakh tonnes of marble annually, with Turkey being a major supplier, contributing to a trade volume worth Rs 2500-3000 crore.

