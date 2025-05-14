Investor Caution Leaves UK's FTSE Steady Despite Positive Earnings Forecast

Britain's major stock indexes showed little movement on Wednesday as traders appeared cautious following a period of growth linked to easing global trade tensions. Attention is now shifting towards corporate earnings and broader economic indicators.

The FTSE 100 fell slightly by 0.01% at mid-morning trading, while the domestically-focused midcap index increased slightly by 0.06%. Despite subdued activity, Goldman Sachs raised the 12-month forecast for the FTSE 100 from 8,500 to 8,800, influenced by a key trade deal between the U.S. and China which has alleviated some concerns around a potential global recession.

Among notable stock movements, Imperial Brands saw a drop of 6.6% following the announcement of CEO Stefan Bomhard's retirement, with Lukas Paravicini set to succeed him. Other movements included Burberry's 11.9% rise due to strong sales while the chemicals subindex declined, attributed largely to Victrex's 2% fall after a downgraded stock price target by Morgan Stanley.

