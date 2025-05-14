Left Menu

Ford Recalls SUVs Over Brake Concerns

Ford is recalling 274,000 SUVs, including Expeditions and Navigators, due to a brake function issue caused by potential installation defects. This affects vehicles from 2022-2024. Ford will remedy the defect for free and has started notifying dealers, with owner notifications to follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-05-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 22:12 IST
Ford Recalls SUVs Over Brake Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ford Motor Company has announced the recall of nearly 274,000 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs in the United States. The recall addresses a defect that could result in the loss of brake function, elevating crash risks.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released documents indicating that the front brake lines in these vehicles might contact the engine air cleaner outlet pipe. This contact could lead to brake fluid leaks or reduced braking capability.

The recall pertains to model years 2022 through 2024, with Ford estimating that only about 1% of the affected SUVs have the defect. Ford is offering complimentary inspections and repairs through its dealerships, beginning with dealer notifications, followed by letters to owners later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025