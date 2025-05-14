Ford Recalls SUVs Over Brake Concerns

Ford Motor Company has announced the recall of nearly 274,000 Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs in the United States. The recall addresses a defect that could result in the loss of brake function, elevating crash risks.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released documents indicating that the front brake lines in these vehicles might contact the engine air cleaner outlet pipe. This contact could lead to brake fluid leaks or reduced braking capability.

The recall pertains to model years 2022 through 2024, with Ford estimating that only about 1% of the affected SUVs have the defect. Ford is offering complimentary inspections and repairs through its dealerships, beginning with dealer notifications, followed by letters to owners later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)