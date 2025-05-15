Left Menu

Odisha's Strategic Push: Auctioning Iron Ore Mines to Boost Steel Industry

The Odisha government announced plans to auction 30 iron ore mines this year to aid the steel industry, as confirmed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Discussions with the Indian Steel Association highlighted the state's goals to increase steel production and become a growth engine for India by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:27 IST
Odisha's Strategic Push: Auctioning Iron Ore Mines to Boost Steel Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Odisha government is setting the stage for a significant transformation in its steel industry by planning to auction approximately 30 iron ore mines within the year. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi disclosed this strategic move during a meeting with the Indian Steel Association (ISA) delegation, led by President Naveen Jindal, at Lok Seva Bhawan.

Addressing the concerns of steel manufacturers over raw material availability, Majhi assured that an early start to mining activities in previously auctioned mines is being prioritized. The discussions also explored providing iron ore to companies from the state-owned Odisha Mining Corporation at competitive rates.

Emphasizing ambitious goals, Majhi outlined a vision for Odisha to emerge as a prosperous state by 2036 and a pivotal growth engine for India by 2047. With 54 integrated steel plants and a production goal of 130 million tonnes per annum by 2030, Odisha is poised to increase its contribution significantly to the nation's steel output.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025