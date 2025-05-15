Odisha's Strategic Push: Auctioning Iron Ore Mines to Boost Steel Industry

The Odisha government is setting the stage for a significant transformation in its steel industry by planning to auction approximately 30 iron ore mines within the year. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi disclosed this strategic move during a meeting with the Indian Steel Association (ISA) delegation, led by President Naveen Jindal, at Lok Seva Bhawan.

Addressing the concerns of steel manufacturers over raw material availability, Majhi assured that an early start to mining activities in previously auctioned mines is being prioritized. The discussions also explored providing iron ore to companies from the state-owned Odisha Mining Corporation at competitive rates.

Emphasizing ambitious goals, Majhi outlined a vision for Odisha to emerge as a prosperous state by 2036 and a pivotal growth engine for India by 2047. With 54 integrated steel plants and a production goal of 130 million tonnes per annum by 2030, Odisha is poised to increase its contribution significantly to the nation's steel output.

(With inputs from agencies.)