Left Menu

Indian Stock Markets Hold Steady Amid Mixed Global Cues

Indian stock markets showed a mixed start on Friday with the Nifty 50 continuing its upward trajectory, while the BSE Sensex opened lower. Market optimism remains due to strong inflows from FPIs and steady DII participation. Sectoral performances varied as global markets exhibited mixed trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 10:44 IST
Indian Stock Markets Hold Steady Amid Mixed Global Cues
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Indian stock markets opened to a mixed scene. The Nifty 50 index managed to extend its upward momentum, commencing at 25,064.65, a slight increase of 2.55 points or 0.01 percent. Conversely, the BSE Sensex began trading lower at 82,392.63 points, a decline of 138.11 points or 0.17 percent.

Financial analysts observed that Indian equities are buoyed by strong inflows, positioning the indices in a historical range where resurgence is anticipated. Despite ambiguous global signals, market sentiment remains generally positive. Ajay Bagga, a banking and market expert, told ANI, 'Indian markets persistently gain from robust FPI inflows while DIIs continue to be stable buyers. Recent positive market reactions to Trump's zero-tariff comments uplifted stocks in IT, automotive, and banking sectors, with leading market cap stocks driving the rally.'

Bagga noted, 'It's been seven months since Indian markets reached previous record highs in late September 2024. We're in a phase prone to regained momentum. However, geopolitical and trade tariff-related risks persist as the market strives to reach former heights in the coming two weeks. There's an underlying caution post a significant surge, shifting focus to dependable dividend-paying stocks that underperformed in recent weeks.' Sector-wise, early trades saw surges in indices like Nifty Auto, PSU Bank, Consumer Durables, and Oil & Gas. Meanwhile, sectors including Private Bank, Realty, Healthcare, IT, FMCG, and Media were trading negatively.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets displayed varied performances. Taiwan's Weighted Index increased by 0.34 percent, with South Korea's KOSPI almost static at a 0.09 percent gain. Conversely, Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped by 0.21 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng by 0.76 percent, and Singapore's Straits Times by 0.18 percent during the same timeframe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025