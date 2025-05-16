Indian Stock Markets Hold Steady Amid Mixed Global Cues

On Friday, Indian stock markets opened to a mixed scene. The Nifty 50 index managed to extend its upward momentum, commencing at 25,064.65, a slight increase of 2.55 points or 0.01 percent. Conversely, the BSE Sensex began trading lower at 82,392.63 points, a decline of 138.11 points or 0.17 percent.

Financial analysts observed that Indian equities are buoyed by strong inflows, positioning the indices in a historical range where resurgence is anticipated. Despite ambiguous global signals, market sentiment remains generally positive. Ajay Bagga, a banking and market expert, told ANI, 'Indian markets persistently gain from robust FPI inflows while DIIs continue to be stable buyers. Recent positive market reactions to Trump's zero-tariff comments uplifted stocks in IT, automotive, and banking sectors, with leading market cap stocks driving the rally.'

Bagga noted, 'It's been seven months since Indian markets reached previous record highs in late September 2024. We're in a phase prone to regained momentum. However, geopolitical and trade tariff-related risks persist as the market strives to reach former heights in the coming two weeks. There's an underlying caution post a significant surge, shifting focus to dependable dividend-paying stocks that underperformed in recent weeks.' Sector-wise, early trades saw surges in indices like Nifty Auto, PSU Bank, Consumer Durables, and Oil & Gas. Meanwhile, sectors including Private Bank, Realty, Healthcare, IT, FMCG, and Media were trading negatively.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets displayed varied performances. Taiwan's Weighted Index increased by 0.34 percent, with South Korea's KOSPI almost static at a 0.09 percent gain. Conversely, Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped by 0.21 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng by 0.76 percent, and Singapore's Straits Times by 0.18 percent during the same timeframe.

