New Jersey Commuters Face Chaos as NJ Transit Engineers Strike

Commuters in New Jersey and New York City are bracing for significant disruptions as NJ Transit train engineers initiated a strike on Friday. The strike affects approximately 350,000 travelers, leaving them to seek alternative commuting options or consider staying home.

The strike follows unsuccessful discussions on Thursday between NJ Transit and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen. This marks the first strike of its kind in over four decades, spurred by union demands for wage increases that align with other regional railroads.

In response, NJ Transit outlined contingency plans to bolster bus services, although these provisions will only cover a fraction of affected commuters. Meanwhile, negotiations continue, aided by federal mediators, as parties strive to reach a resolution that addresses fiscal constraints while ensuring fair wages.

(With inputs from agencies.)